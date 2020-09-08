COVID-19 Exposures in New Hartford and Utica

Restaurants and grocery stores are the main culprits of public exposures in Central New York.

Yes, we're all aching to get back to normal, but we still must remain vigilant about washing hands, wearing face masks correctly, and keeping your distance from others.

COVID-19 Public Exposure List 9/07/20

9/4/20

Time of exposure: 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. (employee shift)

Place of exposure: Walmart

Address of exposure: Commercial Drive New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 9/18/20

9/5/20

Time of exposure: 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. (employee shift)

Place of exposure: Walmart

Address of exposure: Commercial Drive, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 9/19/20

9/6/20

Time of exposure: 1 p.m. to 11:15 p.m. (employee shift)

Place of exposure: Walmart

Address of exposure: Commercial Drive, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 9/20/20

COVID-19 Public Exposure List 9/06/20

8/31/20

Time of exposure: 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. (employee shift)

Place of exposure Delmonico’s Italian Steakhouse

Address of exposure: Genesee Street, Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: Through 9/14/20

COVID-19 Public Exposure List 9/05/20

8/30/20

Time of exposure: 9:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Place of exposure: Chipotle Mexican Grill

Address of exposure: Commercial Drive, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 09/14/20

9/3/20

Time of exposure: 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Place of exposure: Walmart

Address of exposure: Commercial Drive, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 9/17/20

COVID-19 Public Exposure List 9/02/20

08/24/20

Time of exposure: 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. (employee shift)*

Place of exposure: Hannaford

Address of exposure: Mohawk Street, Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: up to 09/07/20

08/25/20

Time of exposure: 6 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (employee shift)*

Place of exposure: Hannaford

Address of exposure: Mohawk Street, Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: up to 09/08/20

*Same employee, both shifts.

If you were at the above locations on the date and times listed, then you should self-monitor for symptoms for two-weeks from the date of the potential exposure.