COVID-19 and Your Pets

We're all concerned about the unpredictable spreading of COVID-19, also known as Coronavirus. Animal lovers are concerned as well when it comes to their pets.

The folks at PETCO released a statement from their CEO and a trusted veterinarian explaining how to exercise caution with pets and the Coronavirus.

PETCO's CEO, Ron Coughlin, said :

As your partner in caring for the overall health and wellness of your pets, we want to ensure you have the information you need to care for your entire family – fur, fins and scales, alike. We’ve tapped into our Petco Pet Wellness Council, an independent coalition of leading experts in animal health and veterinary science, to provide perspective on the most important things you need to know.

25-year veterinarian Dr. Thomas Edling has studied and focused on infectious and zoonotic diseases and is a member of the Petco Pet Wellness Council. Here are the 3 most important facts to know when it comes to Coronavirus and your pet according to Dr. Edling:

According to the CDC, there is currently no known reason to believe that any animals, including pets in the United States, can spread COVID-19.

To date, the CDC has not received any reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with COVID-19.

The CDC always recommends following everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of illness.

There have been reports recently about COVID-19 patients abandoning their pets in fear of spreading the virus to them. Dr. Edling states "Pet parents under no circumstances should be abandoning their pets because of COVID-19."

