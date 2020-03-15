Governor Cuomo now says three people have died in New York State due to COVID-19 infection.

Cuomo announced the increased death toll Sunday, about 24 hours after New York's first Coronavirus fatality was reported. However, he and health officials now say the state's first death came earlier this week, via the NY Post:

The state’s first coronavirus death came earlier this week when a 65-year-old man in Rockland County’s Suffern succumbed. His death was not discovered to be coronavirus-related until Saturday.

What was thought to be the first, an 82-year-old woman with advance emphysema, was actually the second.

Cuomo says the third confirmed death was a woman, 79, who also suffered ' mulitple major underlying issues.'