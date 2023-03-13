Are Our Minds in the Gutter, or Is This CNY Billboard Suggestive?

What do you think-- is the wording on this Syracuse billboard deliberately racy, or completely innocent?

SPOTTED IN SYRACUSE

The billboard in question sits along I-690 in the Syracuse area. On the surface, it's just an advertisement for a skin care clinic. It has an attractive woman's face on it, along with the name of the clinic... but there's also some questionable text that you wouldn't necessarily want to punch into Google Image Search at work:

user caylah_lan on Reddit user caylah_lan on Reddit loading...

Regardless of whether the suggestiveness was intended or not, one thing's for certain: The billboard has people talking. It was originally posted on the Syracuse Reddit forum on Sunday, and had 48 comments by Monday morning.

One user commented:

It's doing exactly what it's intended for. People sharing to all their friends. Marketing geniuses at work.

They're not wrong. A good advertisement spurs conversation. Another user agreed:

Oh, they thought it through. Good advertising catches your attention and makes you remember the good or service being advertised. You posting this literally means the ad is working very well.

Who knows, maybe the people who created the ad are just naïve, and I've just spent too much time visiting... *ahem*... certain websites. That's definitely a possibility. But I don't think I'm the only one:

Haha my husband literally called me when he first saw this because he thought it was hilarious

So, what do you think... would you think twice about "erecting" a billboard with this text?

