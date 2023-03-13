Are Our Minds in the Gutter, or Is This CNY Billboard Suggestive?

Are Our Minds in the Gutter, or Is This CNY Billboard Suggestive?

Canva

What do you think-- is the wording on this Syracuse billboard deliberately racy, or completely innocent?

SPOTTED IN SYRACUSE

The billboard in question sits along I-690 in the Syracuse area. On the surface, it's just an advertisement for a skin care clinic. It has an attractive woman's face on it, along with the name of the clinic... but there's also some questionable text that you wouldn't necessarily want to punch into Google Image Search at work:

user caylah_lan on Reddit
loading...

Regardless of whether the suggestiveness was intended or not, one thing's for certain: The billboard has people talking. It was originally posted on the Syracuse Reddit forum on Sunday, and had 48 comments by Monday morning.

One user commented:

It's doing exactly what it's intended for. People sharing to all their friends. Marketing geniuses at work.

They're not wrong. A good advertisement spurs conversation. Another user agreed:

Oh, they thought it through. Good advertising catches your attention and makes you remember the good or service being advertised. You posting this literally means the ad is working very well.

Who knows, maybe the people who created the ad are just naïve, and I've just spent too much time visiting... *ahem*... certain websites. That's definitely a possibility. But I don't think I'm the only one:

Haha my husband literally called me when he first saw this because he thought it was hilarious

So, what do you think... would you think twice about "erecting" a billboard with this text?

Most Controversial Celebrity Magazine Covers Ever

Below, discover the most controversial celebrity magazine covers to ever hit the newsstands.

9 of the Worst Spots to Make a Left-Hand Turn in Central New York

Good luck trying to make a left-hand turn at these spots.

Worst 21 Jobs To Do Hungover In Buffalo, New York

Everyone's been there...but Western New York has decided that these jobs are the worst ones to attempt to do hungover. You probably would be better off just calling off from work.
Filed Under: jessica elizabeth skin care, lamar advertising, skin care clinics, syracuse billboards
Categories: New York News, This And That, Weird News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 96.9 WOUR