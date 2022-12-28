Governor Hochul has signed legislation to hold corporations criminally responsible for workers' deaths in New York State. The legislation, S.621B/A.4947B, amends the Penal Law in New York and establishes Carlos' Law. Carlos Moncayo, was a 22-year-old construction worker who tragically died in 2015 on the job while working at a construction site in New York City construction.

The law holds corporations criminally responsible for preventable deaths and injuries employees suffer on the job,

Under the new legislation, a corporation is guilty of criminal corporate liability for the death or injury of a worker when it negligently, recklessly, intentionally, or knowingly causes the death or serious physical injury of its employees while they are on the job.

Corporations could face a felony or misdemeanor, by a fine of up to $500,000.

Here Are The Top 5 Most Deadly Jobs In New York State

Every job has its dangers, but some are downright deadly. We hear about people dying on the job pretty frequently, whether it's an explosion at a plant or a fatal manufacturing incident, it's an unfortunate reality that people die at work fairly often. Job Monkey considers a job dangerous,

As a job that exposes a person to risks that can cause harm, damage, or injury. When picking a job, you need to know the risks – falling trees, wild animals, heavy machinery, distracted drivers, wild fires, detrimental weather. Every dangerous job has the potential for injury or loss.

In the United States, most of us believe that there are regulations and safety practices in place that minimize our exposure to the risk of death at our workplaces. But that's not always the case. In addition to companies skirting the rules in an effort to make profits over safety, sometimes tragic accidents just happen.

What Type Of Professions Are The Deadliest?

Looking at the data, the types of jobs with the most risk are generally all manual labor jobs. Job Monkey says when it comes to the most dangerous jobs in the United States,

The order changes each year, but fishermen, pilots, loggers, structural metal workers, roofers, construction workers, and farmers always make the top ten.

In New York State, there were 223 total fatal injuries reported in 2020, which is the most recent data published by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. That works out to be a death per day for two-thirds of the year. The top 5 deadliest jobs listed below are the total across multiple industries, so for instance, construction deaths include those at building sites, as well as mining sites.

5. Waste Services

4. Retail Trade

3. Installation, Maintenance, Building, Grounds, and Repair Occupations

2. Transportation

1. Construction

