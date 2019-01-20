The Utica Comets saw their three game winning streak snapped by longtime Comet Darren Archibald and the Belleville Senators ahead of Snowstorm Harper on Saturday.

Utica's all-time leader in games played - who is also in the franchise's top 3 for goals, assists and points - returned to the Adirondack Bank Center to score the go-ahead goal in the Senators 5-2 victory over the Comets. After giving his team the lead, 'Archy' also assisted on the ensuing Belleville goal.

The Comets now hit the road for three games, Friday at Rochester/Friday, Feb.1 at Syracuse/Saturday Feb. 2 at Springfield.

Utica's next home game is Friday, Feb. 8 against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.