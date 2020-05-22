CNY Young Man Has Devoted Adult Life to Being First Responder

The younger generation gets lots of grief for seldom thinking of others and being self centered. Here's a Central New York 21-year-old who proves that doesn't apply to everyone. Meet Jordan Dygert who already has 5 years of fire department volunteering under his belt making him our First Responder Friday honoree.

The 1st testament to Jordan's quality is he was nominated by his younger sister Emily. She tells us Jordan has been a volunteer at the Floyd Fire Department since age 16. Now at 21, he is an EMT, a Lieutenant and the Vice President of the Fire Department. He was also named the 2019 Volunteer of the Year by the group.

And while battling blazes and responding to emergency situations are the obvious focus of the job, volunteer departments rely on several fundraisers throughout the year to purchase and upgrade equipment and make improvements to the fire house. Emily says if there's a function Jordan is there, often sacrificing family vacations to stay home and protect his community.

Jordan, thanks for what you do and setting a great example both young and old should follow. Emily, thanks for recognizing your brother's commitment and sharing it with us.