Several central New York restaurants are gearing up for Easter weekend with great meal deals and Easter Brunch. See all the options to get you out of the kitchen this year.

Applebee's - Free kids meal with purchase of adult entree.

Boston Market - Complete carryout spiral cut ham dinner for 12 - $119.99.

Cracker Barrel (Cicero) - Take home a Heat ‘n Serve Easter family meal for up to 10 for $109.99. The meal includes spiral sliced ham and all the fixings, including dessert.

Nintey-Nine Steakhouse - Easter Feast with Prime Rib, Lobster Casserole and NY Sirloin Steak.

Outback Steakhouse - get a scratch off card for a chance to win free Outback for a year.

The Cheesecake Factory - Easter brunch from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Includes fried chicken and waffles Benedict, poached eggs with hollandaise, and more.

Turning Stone - Breakfast with the Easter Bunny at Season's Harvest or an Easter Brunch with live entertainment and activities for children as well as a delicious buffet of traditional favorites in the conference center.