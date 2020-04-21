CNY Historical Crossword Puzzles

The Herkimer County Historical Society has started a new project to help keep you connected during the coronavirus pandemic.

Caryl Hopson, Administrative Assist of the Herkimer County Historical Society, has been making localized crossword puzzles. She publishes a new one each weekday on their website, herkimercountyhistory.org, and also on their Facebook page. Some of the topics include:

Caryl says, "I'm learning a lot about local history while researching a different topic every day, and the topics are endless." She has made over 25 puzzles and feels it's a great way to stay connected while doing something fun.

The Oneida County Historical Society has borrowed the crossword puzzle idea from Cheryl. They are doing two puzzles a week and sharing them on Facebook and Twitter.

Keep up on the latest coronavirus news by clicking on 'Coronavirus Cancellations' and 'Coronavirus Latest' in the Trending Bar. Make sure to download our app and turn on notifications.