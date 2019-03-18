CNY Burger King’s Launch Coffee Subscription Service

It looks like Burger King has just changed the game for coffee drinkers here in Central New York.

According to The Takeout , In an effort to be a stop on your morning commute, Burger King has started a coffee membership for only $5 a month at participating locations. The USA Today reports the subscription service will be offered across the United States except in Alaska, Hawaii and Puerto Rico. So that means, right here in CNY.

You would be able to get a cup of coffee a day with the subscription. That averages a cup at 16 cents a cup. All you need is the Burger King App .