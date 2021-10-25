Clifton Park Wild for this Year’s World Series

It's been a good year for Clifton Park, New York, when it comes to a personal attachment to the highest levels of professional sports, especially in the playoffs. This summer the Saratoga County town went hoops crazy for their budding NBA star, Kevin Huerter of the Atlanta Hawks. Huerter and his Hawks knocked off the popular local favorite New York Knicks in the first round of the NBA playoffs and had an impressive run to the Eastern Conference Finals with Kevin right in the middle of their success. But, it's another Atlanta team and Huerter's Shenendehowa high school teammate that has the 12065 going crazy, the Atlanta Braves Ian Anderson.

Saturday night after the UAlbany football game, my wife and I went to dinner at Ravenswood Pub in Clifton Park, where Dan and I were with The Drive on Monday for our LaBatt Blue Bills Backers promotion. We were wrapping up our dinner about 20 minutes before the first pitch of Game 6 of the National League Championship Series between the Los Angelas Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves.

The Braves could clinch a trip to the World Series for the first time since 1999 for the franchise. The starting pitcher for Atlanta in the most important game in more than two decades for the Braves, Clifton Park's Ian Anderson.

Next to our table was a woman wearing a designer Atlanta Braves hat that was very cool. She politely asked the server if they could possibly turn the Braves game on one of the many TV's displaying college football games from across the country. The Ravenswood personnel enthusiastically switched to Game 6. Ian took it from there, throwing 4 shut-out innings before being lifted for a pinch-hitter that drove in two runs. Ian Anderson did his job. Clifton Park is proud.

As I was leaving the Pub Saturday night, I noticed 4 or 5 more Braves hats around the bar area. Yes, they were playing that night but it is so cool that this community is enthusiastically behind one of there own. Too many times in life we don't recognize amazing accomplishments by people that are in our lives or have even crossed our paths. Clifton Park isn't letting that happen to their World Series representative, Mr. Ian Anderson. Best of luck to Ian! The World Series starts on Tuesday.

