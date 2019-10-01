Claudia Tenney Expected To Announce Another Run For Congress

Update (7:00 a.m.): On Tuesday morning, Claudia Tenney's campaign released a statement confirming the Republican will once again seek the NY-22 seat held by Congressman Anthony Brindisi.

She will have to face three Republican opponents in a GOP primary. Those candidates include George Phillips, Steven Cornwell and Franklin Sager.

Former Congresswoman Claudia Tenney is likely planning another run for the office now held by Congressman Anthony Brindisi.

The inadvertent release of a 2020 campaign video caught the attention of several news outlets, including the Daily News.

According to the Daily News, a brief glimpse of the video before it was taken down "offers a heart-felt pre-politics anecdote about her struggles as a single mother and small business owner."

Though there has been no formal confirmation of a run for the NY-22 seat, a source close to the matter tells the Daily News they expect a formal announcement Tuesday, October 1st.

After only one term in office, Tenney was defeated by Brindisi by over 4,000 votes in 2018. Tenney's loss came despite a full backing of Trump and several of his family members.