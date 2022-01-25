Cicero Suspect Stopped, Stuck in Snowbank

A man is under arrest, facing multiple charges following a verbal argument.

New York State Police say that they were called to a home for a report of a domestic dispute. When they arrived they say that the victim said that the two parties had an argument. The apparent victim accused the suspect of damaging the victim's cell phone. The suspect had left the home just before troopers arrived on Sunday, January 23, 2022 around 8:47pm.

The suspect, identified as 36-year-old Anthony J. Chase of Cicero, New York, was located by State Police at approximately 9:12pm. His vehicle was disabled, stuck in a snowbank on Ontario Avenue. He was arrested just after 9:30pm and charged with the following:

Criminal Mischief in the 3 rd degree (Class “E” felony)

degree (Class “E” felony) Criminal Contempt in the 1 st degree (Class “E” felony)

degree (Class “E” felony) DWI .17% BAC (with a previous conviction) (Class “E” felony)

Operating a Motor Vehicle without a court-ordered interlock device (Class “A” misdemeanor)

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the 1st degree (Class “E” felony)

Chase was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Cicero Court on February 22, 2022 at 5:00pm to answer the charges.

No injuries were reported.

[EDITOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. The reader is reminded that all arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

