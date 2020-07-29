Check Your Pool for This Tree Killing Insect

The NY Department of Environmental Conservation wants to know what's in your pool. They're not looking for your neighbors' kids, it's a search for the Asian Long Beetle which usually springs to life in late July and early August.

Surveying pool owners is one of the best ways the DEC has of tracking the insect responsible for killing thousands of trees across the country. Officials say the beetle can often be found in pool filters or when skimming the pool as they become active and leave their host tree. It's actual size may be no bigger than a penny.

If you find something suspicious, snap a pic and follow these steps:

Take a picture of any insect you think might be one of them

Email photos of the insects to foresthealth@dec.ny.gov.

Use subject heading "ALB Pool Survey"

Freeze the insect in a plastic container until DEC staff responds (usually about a week).

Staff will either instruct the participant to discard the insect or give instructions on mailing it, delivering it, or arranging for pick-up.

You can also text an image to (518) 491-7391, and type "ALB Pool Survey" in the body of the text, or mail a printed image to the Forest Health Diagnostic Lab at 108 Game Farm Road, Delmar, NY 12054. Here are more details about the Asian Longhorned Beetle.