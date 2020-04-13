Check Out The Most Popular Foods People Are Ordering During COVID-19

Home food delivery has risen over 30%, according to Uber Eats, since the coronavirus has put much of the nation on pause.

So what are people ordering? Survey says...French Fries!

Fox News has compiled a list of the most ordered food in each state, and it looks like French Fries are king right now.

They currently are the most ordered item in 10 states including Florida, Idaho, and Ohio.

Here in New York State, it seems that NYC has influenced the poll and Jerk Chicken was ranked #1.

Other top foods include Pad Thai, burritos, and crab rangoon.