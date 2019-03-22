Are you looking for a deal? This is the cheapest house for sale in Remsen.

If you're looking to move to Remsen, this might be the house for you. The price was recently dropped by more than $4000.00 for a new asking price of $35,000.00.

According to Zillow , the home is located at 10536 Pritchard Rd, Remsen, NY close to Remsen schools. The 1,392 sqft manufactured home is a 3 bedroom - 2 bath and will be sold 'as is.' After the recent $4,600.00 price cut, your estimated mortgage would be $229.00 per month including taxes.

The mobile home was built in 1975 and was initially listed for sale in May of 2018 for $67,000; the price has dropped 4 times in the last 8 months.

See more photos with info here .