As David Letterman used to say, "You could see this one coming up 5th Avenue." Earlier today, it was announced the National Lumberjack Championships were cancelled because of the Coronavirus pandemic. The domino effect will end the 72-year run of the annual Woodsmen's Field Days at the Boonville-Oneida County Fairgrounds.

The event began in 1948 as a way to honor hardworking lumberjacks in the North Country. Over the years, it grew into one of the major stops on the lumberjack and lumberjill world circuit. Contestants from around the U.S. and Canada were joined by jacks and jills from Australia, New Zealand, and Europe to compete in log rolling, speed cutting with axes, crosscut saws, and chainsaws.

Executive Coordinator of the NYS Woodsmen's Field Days, Phyllis W White announced the cancellation this afternoon.

We know that we are unable to secure our operating permits for a mass gathering and our temporary campground. Coupled with the fact that, due to current regulations, there is no way that we are able to safely socially space our thousands of visitors and participants.

White added, preparations are already beginning for next year's event to be held on the 3rd full weekend of August.