Talk about a scary encounter! It's safe to say, hunting isn't for the timid or shy. You always have to be well aware of all your surroundings, even for the animals you aren't hunting.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office recently shared a video of a mountain lion getting a little too close for comfort. The hunter was up in his tree stand when he saw something coming his way. As it got closer, he realized it was a mountain lion.

This was no small mountain lion either. The massive cat emerged from the woods, clearly posing as a major threat if the hunter was on the ground.

Thankfully, he wasn't. There's no better time to be grateful up in your tree stand than when a mountain lion of that size crosses your path. There have been numerous videos and stories of hunters encountering mountain lions in the wild. Luckily, this one ended with no one getting hurt.

It wasn't too long ago that someone else captured a similar on camera. This time, it was a bobcat strolling through a cemetery in Tupper Lake.

It's not just hunters who encounter rare animals. How about this photographer at Port Henry Beach. He was opening the gates to the beach when he saw a moose on the pier. Good news for the moose, she got her own personal photoshoot.

If you happen to see a moose, like any of these other people, you're asked to report it to the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation. They have an ongoing research project to track the health, location, and survival rates of moose in New York State.

