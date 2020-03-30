A central New York couple is turning the Christmas lights back on.

Lights on Jacob Lane is joining homeowners across the country in turning lights back on as a sign of hope and a much needed break from reality in anxious, uncertain times.

Greg and Jessica Brewster, who were featured on Season 7 of ABC’s The Great Christmas Light Fight, has set up a smaller, drive-by display on Jacob Lane in Brewerton. "We hope to see lots of waves and smiles, from a distance, of course."

You can drive by nightly from 7-9 to see the Christmas display. Don't forget to turn your radio to 88.1 to enjoy the music.

The Brewster's are also raising money for The Upstate Foundation, Care for the Caregivers Fund. "Every little bit helps take care of our caregivers bravely serving on the front lines of this pandemic."

You can get more information and directions on the Lights on Jacob Lane's Facebook page.

