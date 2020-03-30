Central New York Businesses Remind Customers to Stay 6 Feet Apart

Social distancing means staying home as much as possible. But if you have to pick up some groceries or grab takeout from your local central New York restaurant, social distancing means staying 6 feet from others at all times. Now, some local businesses are reminding patrons of the rule by putting markers on the ground.

Central New York Price Chopper, Target, Hannaford's, Jonny's Pizza and Soul Bowl locations are among some of those trying to protect employees and customers with the new markers.

TSM

Other local businesses are implementing different tactics to keep people safe. Just last week, a number of local grocery stores started installing plexiglass barriers in checkout lanes. Wegmans employees are also sanitizing registers between customers and reminding patrons to stay 6 feet apart.

