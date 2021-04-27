The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has lifted some mask requirements for those who are fully vaccinated.

Many of the fully vaccinated people in CNY and all throughout the United States have been asking the question about having to wear facemasks in public. That question is "Do I have to?". The CDC has now issued their new guidelines which have answered that very question.

The CDC says that no longer are you required to mask up in public at small outdoor gatherings, or at dinners with people from multiple households if you are fully vaccinated. This may not seem like a massive change, but it is a change that is pushing the United States closer to a sense of normalcy.

This, however, does not change any of the mask guidelines when it comes to indoor public places such as grocery stores, movie theaters, etc. The CDC still recommends that anyone regardless of their vaccination status wear a mask in those environments.

The US Health and Human Services Secretary, Xavier Becerra, has also made a statement regarding getting vaccinated. It seems he is hopeful this will become an incentive for those not vaccinated to get vaccinated.

"The message is clear. You're vaccinated, guess what, you get to return to a more normal lifestyle. If you're not vaccinated, you're still a danger. You're still in danger as well," Becerra said. "So get vaccinated." - Xavier Becerra

If you have any questions about when you should and should not wear a mask, just refer to the picture below.

