CDC Advises Against Hugs, Singing, Shouting, Drinking and Loud Music at Thanksgiving
First Governor Andrew Cuomo set a limit on private gatherings at 10 people. Now the CDC is advising against hugging, shouting, singing, drinking and loud music on Thanksgiving.
The COVID-19 epidemic is getting worse, and the CDC says small household gatherings are an important contributor to the rise in cases. The CDC offers considerations to slow the spread if you are gathering for the holidays this year.
"In-person gatherings that bring together family members or friends from different households, including college students returning home, pose varying levels of risk," the CDC said.
Travel increases the chance of getting and spreading the virus. Staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others. If you can't stay home, celebrate the holidays responsibly this year and follow precautions.