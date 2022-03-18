Cazenovia School Bus Driver Charged With Forcible Touching

A bus driver employed by the Cazenovia School District has been arrested for allegedly inappropriately touching two young girls while they were passengers on his assigned school bus.

Authorities say the inappropriate conduct happened over a period of several months.

The Madison Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer was made aware of the complaints.

68-year-old Mark Macera of Cazenovia is charged with two counts each of forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child.

He was released on appearance tickets and is scheduled to be arraigned in the Village of Cazenovia Court on April 6.

Macera was suspended from his duties as a bus driver for the Cazenovia School District, pending an investigation into the allegations.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Madison County Sheriff's Office. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available]

