Capital Region’s Own ‘Yellowstone’ On Market for $7 Million! Want to Live In Berne?

I am a bit of a dreamer and while i dream I start to believe that I will be able to buy a home or property worth millions of dollars. Then I get my National Grid bill and I realize that I don't like parting with my money. I can still dream though and this property in Berne, New York would be perfect!

If you save up $7.5 million before me you could own this New York paradise.

With that money this is what you will get, according to Realtor.com:

350 acres with spectacular views and groomed trails for hiking, horseback riding and snowmobiling.

An 8,800 square foot mansion style home

A 2,500 square foot second home (on the same property)

An 8 stall horse barn

An indoor arena

Enough land to have an aircraft runway or helipad

This property has been on the market for about 20 months. Maybe they are waiting for me to save up. Let's go inside 240 Elm Drive in Berne, New York. You will see Polar Bear, Elk Mountain Lion and more and that is inside just one room!

