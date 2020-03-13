Can’t Find Toilet Paper? Here’s a Good Investment for Your Bottom

Concern over the coronavirus has people across the country rushing to their local Walmarts and Targets to buy all the toilet paper. Hopefully you've had enough TP to make it to this point, but even if you're a rational human who didn't go out and buy your store's entire stock of Quilted Northern, you're bound to run out at some time. What then?

We're about to have a little potty talk. There's this thing called a bidet (pronounced bih-day) that attaches to a regular toilet and sprays warm water on *that* area to get you all squeaky clean after you use the bathroom.

Bidets are super popular in other parts of the world, including Europe and Asia, but for some reason, they've remained an untapped market in the U.S. However, with the spread of the coronavirus and shortage of toilet paper, this might just change.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Regularly, bidets can cost anywhere from a couple hundred dollars to the low thousands. But there's a couple ways to get one for cheaper.

Walmart has a few different models online starting at just $27.88. If you'd prefer to buy your bidet from a company that specializes in the cleanliness of your bottom, Tushy is selling this one for $79, and you'll even get free shipping.

So if you're having trouble finding just one package of that cotton necessity to bring home, you might want to consider making the switch to a bidet, which might, quite literally, save your butt.