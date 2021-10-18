Can You Name These 9 Utica Landmarks While Looking At Their Aerial Views?
The City of Utica is home to many landmark buildings and structures.
Let's see how well you know these 9 Utica landmarks while looking at them from a birds-eye view.
Can You Name These Utica Landmarks From An Aerial View?
With the help of Google Maps, we can see historic buildings from space.
This is a fun way to see if you can spot Mohawk Valley, Utica-specific landmarks.
Check out each photo below and try to see if you can get all these locations right on the first try. Let us know how you did in our station app. Good luck!
