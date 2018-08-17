Camden And Town Of Webb Among Top 20 Safest CNY Districts

If you're looking for the safest schools in CNY, consider moving to Camden or the Town of Webb . Niche.com, which helps families make moving decisions ranks all types of schools on a variety of different factors yearly and it's 2019 rankings are in for the safest school districts in the Upstate area. Schools were ranked based on surrounding area crime rates, how many students (or adults) get suspended and/or arrested for school related offenses. Camden came in at #20 on the list and the Town of Webb ranked slightly higher at #18.

Find out who the top ten schools were and how the website compiles their numbers HERE .