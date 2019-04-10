Camden High School Student Arrested For Making A Threat

A Camden High School student has been arrested after allegedly making a threat of violence.

According to Oneida County Sheriff Maciol, deputies responded to the school just after noon Tuesday after school officials and the districts Special Patrol Officer recieved word of the threat from several students who heard it.

The matter was thoroughly investigated by members of the Sheriff's Office and school officials.

At no time were any students or staff in any danger and the suspect was immediately seperated from the general population.

As a result of the investigation, deputies arrested 17-year-old Bradley Snyder of Sylvan Beach. He's facing a charge of Falsely Reporting an Incident and will answer the charge in Town of Camden Court at a later date.