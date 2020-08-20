Want To Buy Some Cockroaches Out Of Syracuse?

In an ad that may creep you out, or gross you out, someone is selling cockroaches in the Syracuse area.

On the Syracuse board of Reddit, a poster explains that they are a high school teacher. They honestly have a good reason why they owned these:

I know that seems weird. But let me explain. I am a high school teacher and last year I had a pet bearded dragon who passed away. I have a breeding tank of Madagascar giant hissing cockroaches that I used as a protein supply for him that are no longer needed."

Download The 96.9 WOUR Mobile App

Currently this seller has around 40 adult, and a decent number of baby hissing cockroaches for sale.

I have offered these to the zoo but they have not replied. Does anyone have reptiles who might have a need for them? The terrarium setup and all roaches are all up for grabs for $40 as I do not need the container back. Message me for more details."

If you're interested in buying cockroaches, you can contact this poster on Reddit.

The roaches I have are Madagascar giant hissing cockroaches. And there are approximately 40 adults with a good number of smaller young as well. I can send pictures if you like."

Best of luck on your purchase.