If you loved playing Sim City, and have dreamed of owning your very own town here in New York State, you're in luck. Get ready to have some major cash though.

Sometimes when you open Zillow, you might find an entire ghost town or western town for sale. Here in New York, you'll find a town, but not like those examples.

You could be the proud owner of a high end compound in Bronx County, New York City. So, not technically a ghost town, but the real deal:

Reminiscent of the fictional town from the Gilmore Girls, you could star in your very own leafy suburban TV show, with fifteen sets of characters. Each home was designed by Robert A.M. Stern architects and the entire 15 acre community is offered at $120 Million"

This neighborhood is called Villanova Heights. This community consists of fifteen individually designed homes in traditional, classic American styles. The homes have been assigned market values in excess of $7 million.

All outdoor maintenance is included such as landscaping, pool maintenance, and snow removal (just like a certain Lorelei Gilmore would appreciate). All indoor maintenance is carried out by Villanova Heights’ staff.

This town has a grand total of 123 bedrooms and 123 bathrooms. Each home has an outdoor pool and an elevator, with house sizes ranging from 7,500 to 15,000 square feet.

This town covers approximately 3 square miles and is known as one of the highest elevations in New York City. If you have the wallet, the town can be yours for $120 million. You can learn more online here.

Become The Proud Owner Of An Entire Town In New York State If you loved playing Sim City, and have dreamed of owning your very own town here in New York State, you're in luck. Get ready to have some major cash though.

Buy This Upstate New York Home And You'll Be Transported To HBO's 'Gilded Age' If you're a fan of "The Gilded Age" on HBO Max, you'll want to buy this abandoned home in Upstate New York.

Take A Look Inside Jonah Hill's $11 Million Dollar New York City Home Jonah Hill is moving out of New York. Take a look inside his $11 Million dollar home on the New York City market.

