A really scary situation happened yesterday in downtown Buffalo. Everyone below watched as a man was standing out on a ledge of the 23rd floor of Buffalo's City Hall. The man was seen standing outside shortly before 5 pm standing clearly on the edge of an overhang with absolutely no guard rail.

Niagara Square was shut down and Buffalo Police Crisis Management Team, and the Buffalo Fire Department were among the emergency crews trying to rescue the man.

Down below, people who were walking around after just leaving work were putting it all over Facebook and Instagram, including Facebook live, which was a little inappropriate, we think, in case something were to actually happen.

After about 4 hours, the unidentified man grabbed someone's hand, was harnessed brought in by Buffalo Fire, and safely brought back in and was taken to Erie County Medical Center.

The 10 Most Dangerous and Violent Cities in New York State [List]

13 Biting And Stinging Insects In New York State

