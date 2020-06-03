Buffalo Bills Will Not Hold Training Camp In Rochester

The Buffalo Bills have been calling the Pittsford campus of St. John Fisher home to training camp practices since 2000. This summer they will not return however.

On Tuesday, the NFL announced that teams have to hold training camp from team facilities this year due to COVID-19. In addition, there will be no joint team practices as stated in the memo from Commissioner Roger Goodell:

"We believe that each of these steps will enhance our ability to protect the health and safety of players and your football staffs and are consistent with a sound approach to risk management in the current environment," Goodell said in the memo."

It’s unknown how camp will look at One Bills Drive, Syracuse.com predicts that the team could use social media and live video to try and give fans that normal experience feeling.

While restrictions on fan attendance are yet to be known, forcing teams to centralize at their facilities allows the clubs to better prepare and ensure the safest environment for their players. The Bills have not issued an official statement at this time but the team and college are under contract thought 2021 to hold training camp in Pittsford.

