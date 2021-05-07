Buffalo Bills Individual Game Tickets Go On Sale Next Week

Are you ready for some Football? The Buffalo Bills are coming off one of their best seasons in 20 years and now you can be inside Highmark Stadium for next season.

The Bills announced that individual game tickets will go on sale starting on Wednesday, May 12 at 8PM.

HOW DO I GET TICKETS?

This year due to COVID-19, all ticket sales will be done online thru Ticketmaster. You can click HERE to buy your tickets starting at 8PM on May 12. You will not be able to get tickets in person or over the phone. Group Sales ticket will go on sale Thursday, May 20 at 10AM.

WHY DO TICKETS GO ON SALE AT 8 PM?

The reason is that the NFL will release the official NFL schedule on Wednesday at 8 pm. They are hosting a TV special releasing the games, times, and match-ups. The Bills will also release the official schedule at 8PM on the 12.

WHO DO THE BILLS PLAY?

This season because the NFL has increased the regular season to 17 games, the Bills will play 9 home games. This year they will host all the AFC East teams, along with the Atlanta Falcons, Washington Football Team, Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

WILL ALL SEATS BE UP FOR SALE?

As of right now, the Bills are planning on having 100% capacity at the stadium for the start of the NFL season. Due to COVID-19, that might change based on what New York State issues as guidelines.

WHAT ABOUT PLAYOFF TICKETS?

Love the fact that you are already thinking about the playoffs. Of course, most expectations are the Bills will win the AFC East again, and host at least one playoff game. Those tickets won't go on sale until the regular season is over. Chances are they will be sold online only due to COVID-19, but again that will all be based on guidelines issued by New York State.

