Brindisi Widens Lead Over Tenney In NY 22 Race

The Chenango County Board of Elections has finished recanvassing votes in New York's 22nd Congressional District Race.

Anthony Brindisi has widened his lead over Congresswoman Claudia Tenney to over 3,200 hundred votes.

Oneida County Board of Elections officials say the counting of absentee ballots has been completed in 109 of 192 election districts in the County.

The following are the unofficial numbers for the 22nd Congressional District Absentee Ballots that have been counted through the afternoon of November 20th:

Anthony Brindisi (D): 1,529

Claudia Tenney (R): 755

There are still 1,881 absentee ballots still left to be counted.

Officials say all canvassing and recanvassing is expected to be completed by next Tuesday, November 27th.

Brindisi issued the following statement on the last vote count:

“As I said on Election night, I’ll work to be a representative for our entire community. I’m humbled that I’ll have the honor to represent this district in Congress. Now that this campaign is behind us, I look forward to a smooth transition with Congresswoman Tenney to ensure that we hit the ground running in January.”