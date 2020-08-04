Bowling alley owners are urging Governor Andrew Cuomo to 'knock down pins, not small businesses' in New York.

Nearly 300 bowling alleys have sat empty for more than 130 days in New York. Senator Daphne Jordan joined bowling center owners and employees to urge Governor Cuomo to allow the safe reopening of bowling centers.

Photo Credit - Senator Daphne Jordan via Twitter

Over 9,000 jobs are in jeopardy, with bowling centers losing approx $90 million in revenue, with an estimated economic impact to employees of $30 million in lost wages.

Senator Jordan wrote personal messages to Governor Cuomo on bowling pins in support of the safe reopening of 300 bowling centers in New York State. "Our signed bowling pins and their personalized messages will be delivered to the Governor," Jordan tweeted.

Bowling alleys aren't the only venue not allowed to open yet in New York state due to the coronavirus pandemic. Water Parks are also suffering from lost revenue. Water Safari announced they would not be opening for the 2020 season.