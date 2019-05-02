Summer in Central New York is gorgeous - except for the black flies. This year, there could be more than usual.

Black flies make their home throughout Central New York, including the Adirondacks. The male black fly is annoying - buzzing in and around your ears, but the female is the real problem: she bites.

According to NewYorkUpstate.com , all signs point to an especially bad black fly season for 2019 due to the snow pack and runoff in the Adirondacks.

Black flies have already been spotted on the north shore of Oneida Lake - but the flies aren't expected to reach biting stage until June. Some communities have been treated streams with a naturally occurring larvaecide to try and decrease the populations of flies before they hatch.

If you're headed up to Old Forge - or pretty much anywhere near water in Central New York this summer - you'll want to pack your bug spray.

