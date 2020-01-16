Bills Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds Heading To The Pro Bowl

It was a shock to many fans when the Bills only had one player on offense or defense selected to the Pro Bowl when the official announcements were made a few weeks ago (cornerback Tre'Davious White) but now another Bills player will be heading to Orlando, Florida.

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds has been elected to the Pro Bowl, replacing injured New England linebacker Dont'a Hightower.

The second-year player, who is only 21 years old, was a force on defense leading the Bills with 115 tackles during 2019.

Honestly, two or three more guys on the team deserve to be at the Pro Bowl but nice to see Edmunds go. He's going to be one of the league's best linebackers for years to come.