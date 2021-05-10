Beware of This Clever But Extremely Deceiving Facebook Scam

Facebook Messenger is a great service that allows you to text (or message) back and forth with friends and family members. The problem is, sometimes you're not talking to the person you think you're talking to.

Monday night I received a message from a distant friend. "How are you doing tonight?"

It was good to hear from this person who I know, but don't speak with often.

"I'm doing well, how about you," I asked.

That's when I started to notice typos and became a bit suspicious. "Am doing good surviving this period you're doing great," my distant friend said.

I explained that I was arguing with my phone company over an incorrect charge on my bill. That's when he started talking about Bill and Melinda Gates and a Grant foundation where money was available for me free of charge. "Have you heard about this awesome opportunity," he said.

I then became even more suspicious and replied, "Just to make sure...how is it that we know each other?"

He replied, "What kind of question is that? Are you kidding me?" I then simply said, "I just want to make sure this is you. So, how do you know me specifically?"

He, or she, didn't reply. Clearly my friend's Facebook account has been compromised. They were trying to scam me.

I have no idea what the scam was going to be because I stopped it in its tracks, but my guess is there was an exchange of money for some fake cash payout about to be proposed. The tip here is to make the other person come up with and tell you some fact that would prove you're talking with the person you think you're talking with. If they get offended, don't succumb to the pressure. If they're really your friend, they'll appreciate your efforts to make sure the conversation is authentic.

This goes to show how advanced these scams have become. There was no link for me to click on here. It was a simple conversation I would have with any other friend on Facebook and that's exactly how it seemed. Until it didn't.

Be suspicious of everything these days. It's the only shot we have to remaining secure.