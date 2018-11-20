Best Prices on New York State Fair Tickets on Cyber Monday

The New York State Fair will be offering the best deals of the year on tickets for the 2019 fair on Cyber Monday, November 26. Fair Director Troy Waffner says they won't be offering regular day admission tickets at this price again.

Tickets, good for any day of the fair, will be available for $3, 50% off the normal advance admission tickets and a 70% savings off regular gate admission. The deal is only good after 6 a.m. and ends at midnight that night. Tickets will only be available online at etix.com . Tickets can be printed at home or presented at the gate on your phone.

The Great New York State Fair runs from August 21 to September 2, 2019, and will feature some reduced gate admission days.

Admission is $1 on opening day, August 21 and the final day on September 2.

$3 Dollar Thursdays will get you the discount August 22 and 29.

Tickets from any 2019 concert at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview can be used for one free admission too. And kids 12 and under are free every day at the fair. Unused tickets from 2018 will not be accepted at the gate.

Find more information on the sale at the NY State Fair's website and make your ticket purchases here .

