Best Beer Cities Include Two in New York

The Syracuse University football team is ranked in the top 25 this year. And so is the city of Syracuse...when it comes to beer.

A new study places Syracuse and Rochester among the 25 best U.S. cities for beer. Writing for smartasset.com, author Derek Miller used stats from the U.S. Census Bureau, the beer site and other sources to come up with the list. Criteria used included the total number of breweries, the number of bars per 10,000 residents, and the price of beer.

Syracuse (22nd overall) scored well for cost. Rochester (25th) was competitive in the number of beers offered per brewery and in the number of breweries per capita. The Empire State is enjoying a beer boom, with more than 400 breweries, a number that's doubled in the past six years.

Portland, Oregon is #1. In case you're planning some travel, here's the full list of the top beer towns: