Bathroom Doors Removed At Rome Free Academy

Rome Free Academy has allegedly removed the entrance doors to the boys’ and girls’ bathrooms throughout the school.

WKTV Website has a notice that was sent to parents from Principal Brian LeBaron explaining that an increase in fighting , bullying and vaping has led them to remove the doors into the boys’ and girls’ bathrooms in the 1200, 2200 and 2300 wings as they attempt to eliminate the bad behavior. He said the stall doors are still intact with no visibility in the bathroom area due to the 90-degree angles at the entrance. Principal LeBaron states:

Our goal is and will always be to eliminate all fighting, bullying, and vaping at Rome Free Academy and the removal of the exterior bathroom doors will make a significant difference in our overall management of these isolated areas. If you have questions of any kind, please feel free to contact me. My office number is 315-334- 7202.

[Information from WKTV ]