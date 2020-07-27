Bassmaster Fisherman’s Daughter Saves Man From Drowning in Upstate New York Pool

The quick actions of a teen helped saved a life.

Roger Boston was swimming in a pool at Riverside Acres Campground in upstate New York when it's believed he suffered a medical problem and became unconscious on July 25th. Boston's wife, Linda was poolside and yelled for help.

19-year-old Grace Prince dove into the pool and pulled Boston to the surface. With the help of bystanders, Boston was pulled from the pool where he regained consciousness. He was taken to the hospital for evaluation and is expected to make a full recovery.

Grace is the daughter of Bassmaster Cliff Prince from Florida. The family was in staying at the Clayton campground for the fishing tournament on the St. Lawrence River and Lake Ontario this weekend.

New York State Police are crediting Grace with saving Boston's life.