Awesome! High School Holds Graduation on Ski Lift

A high school from a nearby state got very creative when holding their graduation ceremony. We've heard of socially distant graduations, or even drive-in graduations to keep everyone safe amid a global pandemic. But you want to make sure the Class of 2020 gets some good news.

What about a graduation on a ski lift?

That's what Kennett High School in Conway, New Hampshire did. Principal Kevin Carpenter said he wanted to do something nice for a class of seniors who would have otherwise seen their big day ruined. So, Carpenter looked to Cranmore Mountain ski resort for some help. As long as you're not deathly afraid of heights, then this sounds like a plan.

WMUR says that the 174 Kennet seniors were allowed to have four guests join them for a ten minute ride on the chairlift to the top of the mountain. Once they got to the top, they received their diploma. Pretty cool!