Auburn Man Arrested For Kidnapping Woman At Knifepoint

A Weedsport woman is okay after being kidnapped at knifepoint.

According to Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck, deputies responded to the residence of a 24-year-old female who was reported missing from her residence.

Photo Credit -- Cayuga County Sheriff's Office via Facebook

An investigation revealed that 27-year-old Darnell Wilson of Auburn allegedly arrived at the female's home in the early morning hours of August 13th. Wilson is accused of forcibly removing the woman from that residence at knifepoint.

The victim was later located at the suspect's home and was returned to her own residence unharmed.

Wilson was arrested and charged with:

Felony Kidnapping in the Second Degree

Felony Unlawful Imprisonment in the First Degree

Misdemeanor Menacing in the Second Degree

Misdemeanor Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree

He was committed to the Cayuga County Jail in lieu of $25,000 cash bail or $50,000 bond. A bond was posted on August 14, 2019 and Wilson was released.