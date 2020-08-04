Artists Turn CNY Landmarks Into Birdhouses

Local artists Tim Pryputniewcz and Richard Stricker are teaming up to make landmark birdhouses. Richard builds the houses and Tim paints them.

They've turned Voss's, Binomo's, the Clinton Fire house, The Rok, Clinton Cider Mill and Deansboro Superette into birdhouses for your yard.

Photo Credit - Artisan's Corner of Clinton

The landmark birdhouses can be seen at the Artisan's Corner of Clinton on College Street in Clinton, an artists’ cooperative filled with a variety of unique items, all handmade by local and regional artists.

What landmark would you like the birds in your yard to call home?