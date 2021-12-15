Arrest After 7-Year April Parker Murder Investigation in Monticello
A seven-year long murder investigation may be drawing to a close.
New York State Police say that 31-year-old April Parker of Monticello was reported missing to the Monticello Police Department on May 26, 2014. After what the NYSP says was an "extensive search, a body was located in the woods near Sleepy Hollow Apartments, located at 39 Terry Lane in Monticello, New York. The body was decapitated and had no hands or feet. DNA testing eventually revealed the remains were that of Parker."
On December 2, 2021 New York State Police, working with the Sullivan County District Attorney's Office and the Pennsylvania State Police, arrested 48-year-old Keymarro Guiden. He is facing a charge of Murder in the 2nd Degree.
While being taken into custody by police Guiden said, "I didn't do it" and is pleading not guilty to the murder.Blaise GomezNews12 Long Island
Guiden, who is the father of one of Parker's children who is now ten years old, was considered by authorities to be "a person of interest" since the beginning of the case. After following investigative leads over the past seven years a Grand Jury indicted Keymarro Guiden on Murder in the 2nd Degree on December 1, 2021.
Guiden was subsequently taken into custody by Pennsylvania State Police in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania. He was extradited to Sullivan County on Tuesday.