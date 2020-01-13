Applications for Baseball Hall of Fame Internships Now Available

The chance to spend the summer in Cooperstown is every baseball fan’s dream. For college students aspiring to land a once-in-a-lifetime summer experience in the National Baseball Hall of Fame’s 2020 internship program, only a few weeks remain before applications are due January 31.

The 2020 Frank and Peggy Steele Internship Program for Youth Leadership Development will provide students the chance to join the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum team in a 10-week summer internship, offering meaningful, hands-on training in numerous professional career fields for those who are chosen from the hundreds of applications received in Cooperstown each year.

To be considered for the program, students must be enrolled in a bachelor’s or master’s degree program at a college or university, having completed at least their sophomore year of studies. Nineteen intern positions are available in such fields as curatorial, licensing and sales, human resources, membership/development, photo archives, programming, public relations and research.

All applications must be completed online at baseballhall.org/intern. In order to complete an application, candidates must attach a cover letter and resume to the online application. Only completed applications will be reviewed for acceptance into the program. Applications must be received no later than Jan. 31, 2020.

Now in its 20th year, the Frank and Peggy Steele Internship Program has welcomed nearly 400 interns in its first 19 years, equipping college students with the knowledge and experience necessary to work in their field of study. For full details on the program, please visit baseballhall.org/intern.