Apple Announces Details of New Streaming Service, Apple TV+

Apple finally gave people a full preview of their upcoming streaming TV service, which they’re calling Apple TV+. The presentation included appearances from some of the big-name creators working for the company, and a few brief clips from their shows. They included:

Amazing Stories : A revived version of the anthology TV series from Steven Spielberg.

The Morning Show : A new series set in the world of morning TV starring Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, and Steve Carell

See : A sci-fi show about a future where all of humanity has gone blind, featuring Jason Momoa.

Little America : True stories of immigrants from producer and writer Kumail Nanjiani.

Little Voice : A show from JJ Abrams and Sara Bareilles about the life of a singer/songwriter.

Documentaries from Oprah Winfrey , including one called Toxic Labor about workplace issues, and a currently-unnamed series on mental health.

Apple TV+ will be ad free, and feature exclusive original movies and shows, with new additions every month. Everything on the service will be downloadable, which is a definite plus (sorry; a definite +), and the service launches this fall. Apple did not announce a price for Apple TV + yet, which will probably determine whether people sign up for this in series numbers at least to start.