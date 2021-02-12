Another Illegal Handgun Off The Streets In The City of Utica

The Utica Police Department ‘Gun Involved Violence Elimination,’ or GIVE unit, has removed another illegal handgun from the streets.

Officials say members of the GIVE unit conducted a home check of an individual on parole.

When police initially entered the residence on Oneida Street they noticed another man, not the parolee in question, seated on the couch.

Police say they were familiar with the person on the couch and were aware he had an outstanding warrant and was placed under arrest.

While searching the man, police say they discovered a loaded .32-caliber pistol hidden in his sock. 33-year-old Timothy Pinkney is facing several Weapon charges including;

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Utica Police continue to do what they can to curb gun violence in the city. Their GIVE unit has been in place for several years and are actively going after weapon offenders. The GIVE program is a statewide initiative and is implemented in several departments.

The New York State website states,

The initiative targets 17 counties outside of New York City reporting high rates of shootings and violent crime outside of the five boroughs and provides state funding to 20 police departments, district attorneys’ offices, probation departments and sheriffs’ offices in Albany, Broome, Chautauqua, Dutchess, Erie, Monroe, Nassau, Niagara, Oneida, Onondaga, Orange, Rensselaer, Rockland, Schenectady, Suffolk, Ulster and Westchester counties.

Utica Police continue to investigate every 'shots fired' and gun violence incident thoroughly. If you ever have any information about any criminal activity, you're asked to reach out to Utica Police or make an anonymous tip to Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers.