Ann Wilson Says Heart Biopic Is in the Works

Ann Wilson has broken the news that a biopic about Heart is being produced for Amazon.

The singer made the announcement on SiriusXM's Volume West show, saying that Carrie Brownstein of the punk band Sleater-Kinney, who also starred in IFC"s Portlandia, will both write and direct. "I saw the first draft of the script," Wilson revealed. "It's really cool. She's working with the movie company -- Amazon -- and with the producer, Linda Obst, who did Sleepless in Seattle."

Ann said that the script is expected to cover the story of her and her sister Nancy from childhood into the '90s. The principals have yet to be cast, and Ann doesn't have any preferences for who will portray her on the screen. “I just don't have any idea. I'm too close to it," she said. "I'm just as excited about finding out as you are.”

The singer said that Anne Hathaway, who won an Academy Award for her portrayal of Fantine in the film adaptation of the musical Les Miserables, has expressed interest in playing her, but added, "I don't think she's exactly right for it.”

It's unsure if the creative team behind the movie are looking for actors who can sing or if they will lip-synch to the original recordings. "That's still in development right now," Wilson said, "because of COVID it slowed everything down. But it's definitely coming along."

Last month, Ann Wilson released a cover of Steve Earle's "The Revolution Starts Now." She said she chose the song because it's "a powerful, uplifting anthem of unity. It’s an incitement to think higher than polarization and derision. We need that now. I used to love this song in a ‘fun’ way. Nowadays, I take it much more seriously and urgently.”

Obst other production credits include Flashdance, One Fine Day, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and the TV series Hot in Cleveland.